'Announced Cash Award': Goyal Praises RPF Jawan Who Ran After Train With Milk For Toddler

Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Thursday praised the commendable deed of RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav and announced a cash award to honour him. Yadav showed an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 3-month-old child.

Shafia Hashmi, a mother of the 3-month-old child was travelling with her husband Haseen Hashmi in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur. Shafia couldn't find milk at any previous station to feed her child. When the train halted at Bhopal station, she asked constable Yadav for help as her child was crying for milk.

The RPF Constable immediately ran and brought a packet of milk from a shop outside Bhopal Station. However, the train started to move. He ran behind the moving train and handed over the packet of milk to the lady in the coach.

Soon after reaching Gorakhpur, Shafia expressed her gratitude to the constable for bringing milk for her child and said, "he is our real hero."

Watch the RPF constable running with milk packet here:

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child.



Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

