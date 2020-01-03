Piyush Goyal Accuses Opposition Of Confusing Public About CAA Under A 'thought Plan'

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the Congress and the Shiv Sena amid the unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). During his speech, Goyal said that Congress was selfish and were responsible for the Partition of the country. He also mentioned that the Congress party through their plan are trying to spread misinformation and violence in the country. Further taking a jibe at the Shiv Sena, Goyal said that earlier the party who supported this Act for 'Hindu' interest later retracted their support saying that they were confused about the Act. Goyal was addressing an event on 'Why India Needs CAA?’ in Mumbai.

Goyal slams Congress

Addressing the event Goyal said, "The Opposition is confused or is confusing the public about CAA under a thought plan, they also tried to spread violence in many places on the basis of misconceptions. Our leaders and activists will contact the people of the country about CAA, about 3 crore families will be contacted in the next 10 days and we will remove the misunderstandings of the Opposition."

"In Pakistan, which was 23 per cent minority, Pakistan is an Islamic country, so there can be minority Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis. The government of Pakistan was responsible for protecting 23 per cent of those minorities."

"If anyone is responsible for the partition of India, it is entirely with the Congress party, due to the greed of some people, they accepted Partition but were not ready to leave the post. The train which came from Pakistan at the time of Partition was full of corpses, those who wanted to leave Pakistan and send them dead where the custom of Pakistan. In the agreement reached between Nehru Liaquat, it has been decided that India will worry for the minorities who are in India, and those who are in Pakistan will be the responsibility of Pakistan," he added.

Further hitting out at Sena, Goyal said, "In our manifesto, we had clearly stated that we will implement this CAA, it was our policy, and we passed this act in Parliament this time. Some parties were confused about this act, who used to talk earlier for the Hindu interest, shouted slogans, that too has now retracted, it is very unfortunate."

"Mahatma Gandhi also wrote a letter to Pandit Nehru, in which he talked about the refugees living in India with respect, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has made that dream of Gandhiji come true. The Congress government started in NPR 2009, it is not a law, it only keeps track of how much population is in the country, how much is the population in cities, villages, there is no need to give any document in it," Goyal said.

"The misunderstandings being spread in the country, the youth are being misled. The people coming from the demonstration do not even know what is being performed. Politics should never be above humanity, CAA is an Act brought by humanity, it does not harm anyone, does not snatch anything from anyone. This is a law made for humanity." Goyal stated.

