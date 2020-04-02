PM-CARES Fund Akin PMNRF For Foreign Donations; Rejections On Per-case Basis: Sources

Addressing the rumourmongering around foreign donations for PM CARES fund, government sources said that this move is consistent with India's policy with respect to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The PM CARES fund was reportedly set up following spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making generous contributions to support the government in its fight against COVID-19.

Clearing the air, government sources told Republic that the PM CARES fund will simply accept donations and contributions from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries. Further, clarifying that this is in line with the PMNRF, which has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

Recalling what the official spokesperson said on August 22, 2018, the source said, "In life with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts. Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome."

India to accept foreign donations

Government sources said a decision was taken to accept contributions from abroad to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) to deal with the pandemic.

"In view of the interest expressed to contribute to Government's efforts, as well as keeping in mind the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, contributions to the Trust can be done by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad," said a source. It said the fund was set up following spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making generous contributions to support the government in its fight against COVID-19.

On Saturday, Modi announced setting up of the PM CARES fund. The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. Political leaders, corporates, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways and Bollywood personalities were among a cross-section of organisations and people who have announced their contribution to the fund.

(With PTI inputs)