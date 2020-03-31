COVID-19: Indian Companies Support Coronavirus Fight; Make Big Pledges To PM CARES Fund

Several Indian corporates have made large pledges to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Bharti Enterprises committed over Rs 100 crore, out of which a significant portion will be contributed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-launched Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Further, as per reports, Bharti Enterprises is also procuring over a million N-95 maks which will be made available on an immediate basis.

Meanwhile, the TVS Motor Company has announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, as well as Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES fund. Along with it, the Reliance Industries has also announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund in order to support the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. Jindal Steel and Power has also made an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund, while L&T has also joined in, and as has Adani Enterprises.

The PM CARES Fund

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,200 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 786,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,830 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,660 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.4 lakh people infected with the virus.

