Amit Shah Assures All Possible Assistance To Rain-hit States Of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

As the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are hit by rain fury and deluge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has informed that his ministry is closely monitoring the situation and assured the Centre's commitment to providing all possible assistance to the southern states amid the crisis.

MHA is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfalls. Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2020

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too expressed bereavement on the devastation and loss of life in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha owing to incessant rains since past 48 hours. Naidu took to Twitter to express condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to the heavy rainfall.

Distressed by the loss of lives and devastation caused by heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha. My condolences to the bereaved families. I urge people to stay safe & follow instructions issued by the local authorities. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 14, 2020

31 people died due to incessant rains in 48 hours

According to the latest PTI report, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reported 25 deaths in rain-related incidents on Wednesday and Karnataka also witnessed incessant rainfall with waterlogging and inundation crop loss and damage to houses as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast in Kakinada with heavy downpour leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states. Houses and walls of several structures collapsed in several places due to the intensity of the rainfall.

Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad, mostly due to wall collapse amid the heavy rains which lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, whereas 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Andhra Pradesh in the last 48 hours. Six people were killed in Maharashtra, including four from the same family, due to wall collapse triggered by heavy rains in Pandharpur town, taking the number for deaths to 31.

IMD has issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra in next two to three days.

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. It would result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," an official statement said. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into deep sea owing to the expectancy of heavy rainfall.

An IMD weather bulletin said heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (>20 cm per day) at isolated places was very likely over Konkan and Goa and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra on October 15.

(With PTI inputs)

