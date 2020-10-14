Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Condolences On Lives Lost Due To Heavy Rains

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has expressed bereavement on the devastation and loss of life in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha owing to incessant rains since past 48 hours. Naidu took to Twitter to express condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to the heavy rainfall.

Distressed by the loss of lives and devastation caused by heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha. My condolences to the bereaved families. I urge people to stay safe & follow instructions issued by the local authorities. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 14, 2020

Fifteen people lose lives

As per a PTI report, fifteen people have died in Hyderabad by Tuesday night due to the heavy rains which lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Houses and walls of several structures collapsed in several places due to the intensity of the rainfall. The state government declared a holiday for Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services while advising the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days as the MET has warned about heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the state including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday. Rescue efforts by the State Police and Disaster Response Force are underway and the state has also urged people living in old and dilapidated structures to vacate the premises and take shelter elsewhere.

The situation is not any better in Karnataka as heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some of the northern parts of the state causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses.

On Wednesday, heavy falls are expected to lash isolated places over North Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South interior Karnataka, South Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD has also issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra in next two to three days.

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16. It would result in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," an official statement said. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into deep sea owing to the expectancy of heavy rainfall.

14th Oct: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, North Interior Karnataka and

Marathawada — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 13, 2020

Also, fishermen are advised not to

venture into north Andaman Sea during 13th-15th October; into Comorin area on 13th; Eastcentral Arabian sea along & off south Maharshtra-Goa coast during

13-15 and Gujarat-Maharshtra coast on 16 & 17th and Karnataka-Kerala coats on 13 & 14 Oct — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 13, 2020

READ | Hyderabad Rains Sweep Away Cars As Rivers Form On Flooded Streets; More Showers Forecasted