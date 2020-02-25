PM Modi And US President Donald Trump Hold Talks At Hyderabad House

After a spectacular 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump participated in official talks at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

Delhi: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks, at Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/moyiwa07h8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

During the talks between both the leaders, Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Trump to India and stated that he was grateful to the US President for his visit. " I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this," PM Modi said.

Talking about the 'Namaste Trump' event, US President Donald Trump said, " The last two days, especially yesterday at the stadium, it was a great honour for me. People were there maybe more for you (PM Modi) than for me. 125 thousand people were inside. Every time I mentioned you, they cheered more. People love you here."

Post the one-to-one official talks, President Trump and PM Modi will also participate in delegation-level talks. The delegation-level talks will be followed by the signing and exchange of agreements between the two sides and a joint press statement by both the leaders.

$3 Billion Defence deal

India and America will also sign deals worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy. The deal was confirmed by President Trump himself during the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US President was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later in the day, Donald Trump is expected to hold a presser and attend a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

'Namaste Trump' event

In his address during the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium, President Trump lauded India for the unity it showcases despite the religious diversity.

Describing the journey of India as a “miracle of democracy”, he opined that the country gave hope to all of humanity. Moreover, he talked about how the Indian economy had grown by leaps and bounds.

To highlight how Indians and Americans shared the intention to be better and greater, and how the countries have become ‘thriving centres of culture, commerce, and civilization, giving light and vitality to all of the worlds,’ Trump spoke about Indian films. Trump said, “This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year, from the hub of genius and creativity, known as Bollywood." In his speech, Trump also made a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Ahmedabad witnessed thunder as US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd in the Motera stadium – called the 'world's largest cricket stadium' – on Monday. Attended by US First Lady Melania Trump and the Trump family, the event displayed the strong bond of Indo-US relations. The 'Namaste Trump' event was the second of Donald Trump's long list of engagements in his two-day state visit to India.

