Trump Received Gifts Ranging From Gandhi Biography To Charkha: Sabarmati Ashram Trustee

Speaking to the media after the visit of US President Donald Trump to Sabarmati Ashram, trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai stated that the former expressed his happiness while leaving. Mentioning that it was a very peaceful experience, Trump appreciated the simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi. Moreover, Sarabhai informed that the Ashram gifted Donald Trump many items including Mahatma Gandhi’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys.

Visit to Sabarmati Ashram

During the visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the US President was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, they paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As the PM guided them through the Ashram, Donald and Melania Trump tried their hand at the charkha. Subsequently, they wrote in the visitor’s book. This was followed by PM Modi highlighting the importance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, the US President, Melania Trump and PM Modi departed for the Motera stadium, where the 'Namaste Trump' event was held.

Jam-packed schedule

The US President is being accompanied by his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. Both Trump and PM Modi addressed a massive crowd of more than one lakh people at the Motera stadium as part of the 'Namaste Trump' event. After the event, the Trump couple departed for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

