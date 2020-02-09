PM Modi 'anguished' Over Demise Of P Parameswaran, Terms Him 'indomitable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his profound grief over the demise of P Parameswaran, one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Parameswaran, who was also the former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, February 9, as per Sangh Parivar sources. He was 91.

Taking to his Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture with Parameswaran, remembering his interaction with the latter and expressed condolence.

An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DMo2fBiL3r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

Furthermore, the Prime Minister termed Parameswaran as a 'proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata' and termed him as 'indomitable'.

Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

Parameswaran was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 2018 and had worked with leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

READ: Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away

READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tribute to Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary

About P Parameswar

Parameswar was born in 1927 at Muhamma in Alappuzha and joined the RSS in his student days. He was a prolific writer, poet, researcher, and a widely-respected RSS ideologue. He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967-1971) and vice president (1971-1977) as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.



As per sources, his mortal remains will be brought to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects and the cremation will be held in Muhamma later in the day.

During the days of Emergency, he courted arrest as part of the all India Satyagraha and was jailed for 16 months.

Parameswaran also established the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites".

READ: PM Modi pitches for implementation of Tamil reconciliation process by Colombo

READ: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa