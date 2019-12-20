PM Modi Appeals To Voters For Record Turnout In Last Phase Of Jharkhand Assembly Polls

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the voters to ensure a record turnout in the fifth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Mentioning that this was the last phase of voting for this election, he described it as a “festival of democracy”. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das also appealed to the voters to reject the politics of lies, corruption, and dynasty. Both the PM as well as BJP president Amit Shah have extensively campaigned for BJP in the Jharkhand elections. A total of 16 constituencies will go to the polls on Friday. The fourth phase of the polls witnessed a turnout of 62.54%.

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पांचवें और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में शामिल होकर रिकॉर्ड मतदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2019

Jharkhand polls

The Jharkhand Assembly elections has been conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12 and 16. The result of the election will be declared on December 23. The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shibu Soren of JMM will be the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) are contesting the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power. In the 2014 election, BJP had won 43 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. This was the first time any party had secured a simple majority in the state’s electoral history.

