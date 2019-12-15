'Congress & JMM Driven By Self-interest': PM Modi Derides Opposition At Dumka Rally

While addressing a rally at Dumka, Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition talking about how JMM and Congress have treated Jharkhand with negligence all throughout their tenure. He spoke about how the only thing that Congress and JMM were driven by was self-interest.

"We (BJP) are driven by citizen's interests and that is our priority. We don't have a remote control government like the Congress and JMM government. All throughout their tenure JMM and Congress attached the word 'backward' to your state and plundered all your money for self-interest. BJP has removed the idea of 'backward' and attached the idea of 'developing' or 'wanting development' to your state."

Prime Minister also spoke about how the Congress government and its allies did not work towards providing even basic amenities to the state for years. He spoke about how 'Adivasi development' for them was never important and how Adivasi areas especially were held back from facilities such as electricity, health, education, etc for so many years after Independence.

"We have worked towards development in Adivasi districts. Now in more than 100 such districts, the top 3 best performing districts are from Jharkhand. This is the difference between thought and action and between the Congress and JMM and BJP," said PM Modi.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand became a multi-cornered fight with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) breaking off from the BJP to fight the elections on its own and other regional parties such as JVM among others already in the competition. Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have entered into a coalition to defeat BJP, which is seeking to return to power under the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30, while the third phase was concluded on December 12. The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

