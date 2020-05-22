'Nation Stands In Solidarity', Says PM Modi Assures Centre's Full Support To WB & Odisha

After the super cyclone, Amphan battered West Bengal and Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended support, asserting that the nation stands in solidarity with the states. Earlier in the day, PM Modi conducted an ariel survey in West Bengal and Odisha with Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, to assess the aftermath of the cyclone.

At least 77 people have been reported killed so far in West Bengal due to the extremely severe cyclone. Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the central government will provide all possible support towards the rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction efforts.

The nation stands in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in West Bengal and Odisha. The Central Government assures all possible support as well as assistance towards the rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction efforts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2020

PM Modi Announces Rs 1000 Cr Aid To WB

PM Modi announced that the Central government will allocate Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal and that the nation stands with people of the state. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured, PM Modi added.

PM Modi Declares Rs.500 Crore Assistance To Odisha

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting in Bhubaneswar regarding the impact of Cyclone Amphan on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs.500 crore as advance assistance to Odisha. Mentioning that the super cyclone was a matter of great concern, he lauded the efforts of the people, administration, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and his team for containing the damage to a great extent and saving lives. While maintaining that there has not been much damage in Odisha as compared to West Bengal, the PM revealed that he took stock of the damage caused in Odisha as far as the housing, power, communication, agriculture, infrastructure sectors are concerned.

Moreover, he declared an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the seriously injured. He extended support to the Patnaik government to help the state recover from the impact of the cyclone. The PM along with Patnaik and the Odisha Governor conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas.

