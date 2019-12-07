The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Arrives For Top Cop Conference In Pune, Received By CM Uddhav, Fadnavis

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Pune Friday night to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police on December 7 and 8

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Pune Friday night to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police on December 7 and 8. He was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. This was the first meeting between the CM and PM since Thackeray took office last week. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in attendance.

READ | 7th Indo-Sri Lanka Joint Exercise 'MITRA SHAKTI-VII' At Pune

READ | Akshay Kumar On PM Modi Interview: He Was Taken Aback By My Questions, But Sweet To Answer

Meeting on internal security

The three-day meet will see DGPs of all states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues. It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan area of the city. "The Ministry of Home Affairs organizes the conference every year. Earlier it was organized in Delhi, but after Modi became prime minister, it is being held in different cities every year," a senior police official said. Last year the conference was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. All top brass dealing with the national security including NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar, and other officers are likely to attend the conference. 

READ | 'Vodafone Idea Shut Down Could Impact PM Modi's 5 Trillion Dollar Economy Target'

READ | President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
SMRITI IRANI REACTS TO FARHAN'S VID
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG