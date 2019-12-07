PM Modi Arrives For Top Cop Conference In Pune, Received By CM Uddhav, Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Pune Friday night to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police on December 7 and 8. He was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. This was the first meeting between the CM and PM since Thackeray took office last week. Home Minister Amit Shah was also in attendance.

The Prime Minister landed in Pune. He will take part in the DGP and IGP Conference in the city.



Home Minister @AmitShah, Maharashtra Governor @BSKoshyari, CM Uddhav Thackeray, former CM @Dev_Fadnavis and other dignitaries welcomed him at the airport.



Meeting on internal security

The three-day meet will see DGPs of all states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues. It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan area of the city. "The Ministry of Home Affairs organizes the conference every year. Earlier it was organized in Delhi, but after Modi became prime minister, it is being held in different cities every year," a senior police official said. Last year the conference was held at Kevadia in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. All top brass dealing with the national security including NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar, and other officers are likely to attend the conference.

