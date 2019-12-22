'At Least Value Your Education, Read What CAA Is': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'propaganda'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed a crowd at the Ram Lila ground in New Delhi, where he spoke about all the work done by the BJP in the past years. Before the Prime Minister, various senior leaders of the party addressed the crowd and spoke about various projects and schemes of the government. The ruling party in the Centre officially kicked off its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are expected to take place early in 2020.

Delhi election campaign kick-off

PM Modi directly replied to the opposition over the increasing amount of resistance faced over the Citizenship Amendment Act and he said, "You have also seen to what extent these people are going for their politics and serve their own interests. The statements which were given, the false videos, the inciting things, people sitting at high levels have committed the crime of spreading confusion and fire by putting it on social media. I want to ask the people, who are spreading false rumours about CAA, did we ask anyone about their religion or political beliefs when we took the decision to authorize the unauthorized colonies in Delhi? But after the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed, some political parties are spreading rumours, confusing people, provoking emotions."

Later in the speech, he claimed that there has been no division since his government took over and that his government has provided housing to a large number of people in Delhi, and also provided gas facility to a large number of people irrespective of their religion.

PM Modi further took on TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It's a white lie. It is shocking to see the kind of lies that are being spread. Some people are even saying that the CAB is against the poor people of the country. The Congress and its allies, some educated Naxalites-Urban Naxals living in cities, are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to Detention Center. At least value your education. Read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act?"

