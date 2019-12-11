PM Modi At BJP Meet: Opposition Speaking Pakistan's Language On Citizenship Bill

PM Modi on Wednesday accused the Opposition of taking the line of Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which is being tabled at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday afternoon. He further asserted that the legislation will be written in "golden letters" in history. After the conclusion of a 7-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 with 311 votes in favor and 80 against the Bill.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi likened the bill to the government's decision to nullify Article 370 and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution. The Bill seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion.

READ| Rajya Sabha awaits mega Citizenship Amendment Bill showdown: Here's how the numbers look

The NDA will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha for the Bill to be passed. Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Pakistan on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Pakistan on Tuesday said India's "regressive and discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Bill reflects its "malafide intent" to interfere in the affairs of neighbouring countries based on religion, with Imran Khan describing the proposed legislation as a "design of expansionism".

Imran Khan in a tweet said, "We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government"

The BJP on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for his criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, describing his remarks as blatant interference in India's affairs. "Imran Khan's comments on India's legislation constitute blatant interference in India's affairs...India is protecting minorities you (Imran Khan) failed to protect. With your views similar to the Congress on Article 370, CAB, etc, Tehreek-e-Insaf is looking like a new partner of Cong-led UPA," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ| Kapil Sibal, TMC's Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav to speak on CAB in Rajya Sabha