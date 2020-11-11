PM Modi Calls With WHO Chief Dr Tedros, Duo Discuss Global Health Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, where the two discussed the need to strengthen cooperation between WHO and Indian Health authorities to support the global health systems. The WHO Chief also lauded India's domestic health initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme, talking about India's role in global health issues.

"The Director-General stressed the close and regular collaboration between the WHO and the Indian health authorities, and specially appreciated India's domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India's campaign against Tuberculosis. He said that India had an important role to play in global health issues," as per a release of the PMO.

Read: PM Modi Sends Stern Message To China & Pakistan At SCO Summit, Talks Territorial Integrity

Read: India Has Shifted From Tax Terrorism To Tax Transparency: PM Narendra Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for WHO's role in facilitating a coordinated global response especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also shared the nation's initiatives for the upcoming Ayurveda Day on November 13, discussing how the parallel medical field was important for boosting the immunity of people, especially amid the pandemic. This year, the nation will celebrate Ayurveda Day in India under the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19'.

"The Prime Minister and the Director-General had a productive discussion on the value of Traditional Medicinal Systems, especially for enhancing wellness and immunity of the global population. They agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols, and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices," the release added.

Dr. Tedros also appreciated Prime Minister Modi's 'unequivocal commitment' towards the global health community, lauding it for turning into a pharmacy for the world, manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceuticals for the benefit of humanity.

Read: PM Modi Extols BJP's Success In Bihar & Bypolls, Reiterates Party's Stance On Nitish Kumar

Read: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Ayurveda Institutes In Jamnagar, Jaipur

(Image Credit- @DrTedros/Twitter)