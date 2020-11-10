PM Modi Sends Stern Message To China & Pakistan At SCO Summit, Talks Territorial Integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 20th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, via video-conferencing. Addressing the conference, the Prime Minister asserted that India has had strong cultural and historical ties with SCO countries, remarking that attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda were 'unnecessary' and against the 'Shanghai spirit'.

Speaking at the SCO Summit. https://t.co/WS136xN3Vz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020

"It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit," said the PM. PM Modi also sent a strong message to China and Pakistan stating that it was important to move forward while respecting one another's 'sovereignty and territorial integrity'.

It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State pic.twitter.com/AYc0w5FSKe — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

2020 SCO summit

Chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 2020 SCO summit was held virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual summit will witness the participation of the Head of all 8 member states which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan along with the heads of the 4 observer states of SCO namely Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia. During the SCO Summit, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will share the platform for the first time since the border standoff between the troops of the two countries in May.

All leaders of the Member States will speak at the summit for 10 minutes each along with the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-terrorist Structure (SCO RATS). According to ANI, the Moscow Declaration will be adopted at the end of the Summit under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation. SCO Summit of 2020 will also include statements on several issues including the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II, COVID-19, digital economy, countering the spread of terrorism including cyber-terrorism along with drug threats.

(With Agency Inputs)