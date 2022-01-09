PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meeting With HM Shah, Health Minister Amid Spike In Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the country. The meeting was attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board, and other senior officials. A discussion was held by the PM to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the nation against the backdrop of the rising cases of the Omicron variant. Earlier last month, PM Modi had chaired a similar meeting amid the sudden rise in Omicron cases.

The meeting also assumes significance, as it comes after dates for the upcoming state assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Given the Omicron surge, the EC has banned all political rallies till January 15. "No roadshows, padayatra, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till 15th January; situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later", CEC Sushil Chandra informed. To conduct 'COVID-safe' elections, all polling stations will be set up on ground floors, equipped with COVID-safe equipment like sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners.

Government sources have also informed that after the meeting with PM Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is now expected to interact with state health ministers tomorrow to discuss the level of preparedness and the current COVID-19 situation in their regions.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, through video conference pic.twitter.com/EY5u7LAaC3 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

COVID-19 situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of Coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry. The addition of 1,59,632 new Coronavirus infections is the highest single-day spike in 224 days. Active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. The death toll climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The active cases comprise 1.66% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has come down to 96.98 percent.

While States are announcing respective COVID guidelines and curbs, the Central government has announced that all international travellers flying to India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine starting January 11, 2022. As of now, 19 countries have been put into the 'at-risk' category.

