PM Modi Condoles Death Of Tamil Nadu MP H. Vasanthakumar Who Succumbed To Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, who succumbed to the Coronavirus disease on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called the MP's strides in business and social service efforts 'noteworthy' and recalled how he saw Vasanthakumar's passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress.

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/SmuAK8ufAx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

The 70-year old leader was admitted to an Apollo Hospital in Chennai on August 10 with COVID-19. As per reports, he was in critical condition after contracting severe pneumonia and had been placed on ventilator support.

A first-time MP from Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar had also been elected MLA twice in the past from the Nanguneri assembly constituency and was the working president of the state Congress committee. He also established Vasanth & Co, a chain of consumer electronics and home appliances stores and Vasanth TV, an entertainment satellite channel.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewal also expressed grief over the MP's death.

The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock.



His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever.



Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. pic.twitter.com/oqhrfQXEUD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of a born fighter, resolute Congressman, M.P & Working President of TNCC - Sh. H. Vasanthakumar.



All of us, along with lakhs of his supporters, will always miss him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to family & well wishers. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TyCyzCRIgK — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 28, 2020

Earlier, DMK MLA Palakadai Anbazhagan had died after contracting the coronavirus.

