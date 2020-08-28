Last Updated:

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Tamil Nadu MP H. Vasanthakumar Who Succumbed To Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, who succumbed to the Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, who succumbed to the Coronavirus disease on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called the MP's strides in business and social service efforts 'noteworthy' and recalled how he saw Vasanthakumar's passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress.

The 70-year old leader was admitted to an Apollo Hospital in Chennai on August 10 with COVID-19. As per reports, he was in critical condition after contracting severe pneumonia and had been placed on ventilator support.

A first-time MP from Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar had also been elected MLA twice in the past from the Nanguneri assembly constituency and was the working president of the state Congress committee. He also established Vasanth & Co, a chain of consumer electronics and home appliances stores and Vasanth TV, an entertainment satellite channel.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewal also expressed grief over the MP's death.

Earlier, DMK MLA Palakadai Anbazhagan had died after contracting the coronavirus.

