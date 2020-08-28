Rajnath Singh Calls PMJDY One Of The Largest Financial Schemes Of The World, Lauds PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' for being one of the largest financial inclusion schemes in not only India but the entire world. "The 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana', which will provide bank accounts to the people, is not only one of the biggest and most amazing schemes of India but of the entire world in terms of its financial inclusion. It has linked the poor sections of the country with the banking system," said Rajnath Singh on his Twitter.

The Defence Minister added that the scheme was a 'shining example' of PM Modi's vision for the poor and his determination towards ensuring their welfare. "The success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana ss a shining example of PM Modi's determination and his commitment to the poor's welfare. In six years, this scheme has been established as a big economic boon and solution for the poor," he added.

जन-जन तक बैंक खाते को पहुँचाने वाली ‘प्रधानमंत्री जन धन योजना’ financial inclusion यानि वित्तीय समावेशन की दृष्टि से भारत ही नहीं पूरे विश्व की सबसे बड़ी और अदभुत योजना है।६ वर्षों में ४० करोड़ से अधिक खाते खोल कर केंद्र सरकार ने देश के गरीब वर्गों को बैंकिंग प्रणाली से जोड़ा है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 28, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री जनधन योजना की सफलता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के दृढ़ संकल्प और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्दता का शानदार उदाहरण है। छह वर्षों में यह योजना ग़रीबों के लिए एक बड़े आर्थिक वरदान और समाधान के रूप में स्थापित हो गयी है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 28, 2020

Defence Minister to formally unveil Rafale jets

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally unveil India's new Rafale fighter jets in Ambala on September 10 and his French counterpart Florence Parly has also been invited to the induction ceremony. The first batch of five of the 36 combat aircraft arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station on July 29, while the second batch of Rafale fighter jets from France is expected to arrive in India in October.

The five newly acquired 4+ generation Rafale fighter jets from France that are stationed in Ambala have been practising night flying in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh. With highly efficient air-to-air missiles and SCALP air-to-ground standoff weapons, the IAF squadron is ready to be called into service, sources had said.

