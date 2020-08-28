PM Modi Condoles Shinzo Abe's Resignation Over Health Issues, Wishes Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the news of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepping down from his position over health concerns on Friday, August 28. Not only did PM Modi say he was ‘pained’ to learn about Abe’s ill health but also noted how the bilateral ties between both the nations became deeper and stronger under his stewardship. While praying for his speedy recovery, PM Modi shared a picture with Abe from 2018. It was the first time Shinzo Abe has invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa in the prefecture.

Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JjziLay2gD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

Shinzo Abe resigns citing health concerns

Japan’s longest-serving PM announced his resignation during a press conference on Friday, August 28 citing a chronic health problem that has resurfaced. He also told the reporters that it was “gut-wrenching” to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

Abe’s stepping-down as the country leader came after the speculations about his health and well-being began resurfacing in the summer and drastically grew when he visited Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. He has said that he is now on a fresh treatment that requires IV injections and even though there are some improvements, there is no surety that it will cure his condition and therefore, decided to resign.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

(With agency inputs)