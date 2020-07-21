Last Updated:

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of MP Governor Lalji Tandon; Recalls His Efforts For BJP In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier in the morning at the age of 85

Lalji Tandon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier in the morning. PM Modi said Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his "untiring efforts" to serve society. Narendra Modi also said that Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he made a mark as an effective administrator who always giving importance of public welfare.

'Anguished by his passing away'

The Governor's demise was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 due to breathing problems, among other complaints.

Many other politicians have expressed their grief over the death of the veteran politician. Rajnath Singh tweeted that Tandon was popular among karyakartas (workers) and was committed towards development. He also added that Tandon’s dedication towards public service can be seen in the developmental work he had undertaken for the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

Lalji Tandon assumed the post of Madhya Pradesh Governor in July 2019, replacing Anandiben Patel. He was elected a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow - a seat held by BJP veteran and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2009 (and held it till 2014). A BJP leader, Tandon had also been a part of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for two terms as well as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms. He was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under CM Mayawati and CM Kalyan Singh. In 2018, he was appointed as Governor of Bihar.

