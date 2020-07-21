PM Modi Condoles Demise Of MP Governor Lalji Tandon; Recalls His Efforts For BJP In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier in the morning. PM Modi said Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his "untiring efforts" to serve society. Narendra Modi also said that Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he made a mark as an effective administrator who always giving importance of public welfare.

'Anguished by his passing away'

Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

The Governor's demise was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 due to breathing problems, among other complaints.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Many other politicians have expressed their grief over the death of the veteran politician. Rajnath Singh tweeted that Tandon was popular among karyakartas (workers) and was committed towards development. He also added that Tandon’s dedication towards public service can be seen in the developmental work he had undertaken for the people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

मध्य प्रदेश के राज्यपाल एवं उत्तर प्रदेश की एक क़द्दावर शख़्सियत, श्री लालजी टंडन के निधन का समाचार बहुत पीड़ादायक है।



टंडनजी के साथ मुझे लम्बे समय तक काम करने का अवसर मिला। उनका लम्बा सार्वजनिक जीवन जनता की सेवा में समर्पित रहा और उन्होंने अपने काम से एक अलग छाप छोड़ी है। १/२ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2020

मध्यप्रदेश के राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर दुःखी हूं। प्रतिकूल स्थिति में पहले जनसंघ और फिर भाजपा को उत्तर प्रदेश में मजबूत करने में टंडन जी का बड़ा योगदान रहा है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 21, 2020

I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 21, 2020

म.प्र. के मा. राज्यपाल श्री लालजी टंडन जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर शोक हुआ।

उनके निधन से देश ने एक लोकप्रिय जननेता,योग्य प्रशासक एवं प्रखर समाज सेवी को खोया है। वे लखनऊ के प्राण थे।

ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शान्ति हेतु प्रार्थना करता हूँ। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 21, 2020

मध्यप्रदेश के राज्यपाल श्रद्धेय श्री लालजी टंडन के चरणों में श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित करता हूँ। टंडन जी का मार्गदर्शन हम सभी @BJP4India कार्यकर्ताओं को लंबे समय तक मिला। उन्होंने जनता और राष्ट्र की सेवा का एक अद्भुत उदाहरण पेश करते हुए अपनी नीतियों से @BJP4UP को भी सशक्त किया। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 21, 2020

READ | Lalji Tandon's condition serious but under control: Hospital

READ | Lucknow: MP Governor Lalji Tandon's relative to be allowed to sit at his hospital room

Lalji Tandon assumed the post of Madhya Pradesh Governor in July 2019, replacing Anandiben Patel. He was elected a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow - a seat held by BJP veteran and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2009 (and held it till 2014). A BJP leader, Tandon had also been a part of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for two terms as well as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms. He was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under CM Mayawati and CM Kalyan Singh. In 2018, he was appointed as Governor of Bihar.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away in Lucknow hospital

READ | Lalji Tandon is recovering slowly, his condition stable