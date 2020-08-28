South Korea Regrets Shinzo Abe's Resignation, Pledges To Work With New Japanese PM

South Korea President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over the sudden resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on August 28 due to health concerns. Blue House spokesperson Kang Min-Seok said in a statement South Korea regrets Abe’s resignation as he played an important role for a long time in the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Wishing quick recovery to the outgoing prime minister, the spokesperson said that the South Korean government will continue cooperation with the successor of Abe and the new Cabinet to promote friendly relations between the two nations. Several world leaders have reacted to the resignation of the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his gratitude for finding a “true friend” in Abe as he lauded the leadership and wisdom of the Japanese PM. Morrison noted that Abe’s vision has championed the main cause of peace and freedom not only in their region but also in the entire world. He left a heartfelt message for Abe on Twitter as he posted a picture of the duo attending the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph War Memorial in 2018.

Australia is thankful for the true friend we have had in Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan. His leadership, wisdom, generosity and vision have championed the cause of peace, freedom and prosperity in our region and the world more broadly. pic.twitter.com/GCdRo371ru — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 28, 2020

Declines to endorse a candidate

Speaking at a press briefing, Abe stressed that he should not push his preference on the party, declining to endorse any candidate for the much-coveted position. However, the Liberal Democratic Party leader said that he would like to see someone with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion.

The 65-year-old Japanese leader, who suffered from ulcerous colitis, said he had conquered the illness but the doctors told him in June that there were signs of a relapse. Abe revealed that his health deteriorated during the mid-August and the new drug has to be administered on a continuous basis and monitored routinely.

Apologising to Japanese citizens for not resolving North Korea abduction issue and constitutional reform, Abe said that the timing of his resignation is good since the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is almost over. He said that though he has been trying to work, he’s concern over taking poor decision amid such medical condition.

