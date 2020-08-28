Angela Merkel ‘regrets’ Shinzo Abe’s Resignation, Wishes Him Best For His Health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 28 reportedly said that she ‘regrets’ Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s resignation from his post. While hailing his ‘fight for multilateralism’, Merkel said that she and her fellow veteran leader in the Group of Seven industrialised nations had a ‘shared foundation of values’.

The German chancellor expressed her gratitude and reportedly said that she of course ‘regrets’ Abe’s resignation. She said that she wishes him ‘all the best’ for his health and added that they both have worked very well together. She even said that Abe was someone who committed himself to the fight for multilateralism.

Shinzo Abe resigns over health concerns

Merkel’s comments come after Shinzo Abe announced his resignation from his post over health issues on Friday. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving PM, however, while citing chronic health problems that resurfaced, he said that it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

“It is gut-wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals,” Abe said Friday, while also mentioning being unsuccessful in resolving the issue of the Japan national abducted by North Korea years ago and also a territorial dispute in place with Russia.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

(With AP inputs)

