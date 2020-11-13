PM Modi Continues His Tradition Of Celebrating Diwali With Forces, May Visit Jaisalmer

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year will be with the jawans at the Jaisalmer border post, as per sources. His visit to the border area will be significant as India has continuously stood against Pakistan sponsored terrorism and called out China's attempt to change the territorial integrity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi in a strong speech in 2019 said, "Our country was partitioned... lakhs died and became refugees. But we have no ill-will against them (Pakistan). But they hatched a conspiracy to take over Jammu and Kashmir. Our brave soldiers foiled their plans and today we are proud to have it as part of India. They managed to capture some part of it, they have occupied it illegally - it still stings us," the Prime Minister said.

"There is an attempt being made by terrorists who control PoK to disrupt and prevent normalcy from being attained. What we've been seeing is killing of apple traders and drivers from outside the state ferrying apple crop, preventing of shops from opening, the threatening of children from going to schools... all this is the part of the narrative of terrorists," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated Diwali in 2019 in the forward areas of Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC). He had posted a short video on his official Twitter account in which he can been seen in a combat jacket, feeding sweets to soldiers under a camouflaged tent. PM Modi flew to the Army Brigade Headquarters in Rajouri town and interacted with the troops a few hours after Pakistani army targeted forward posts in the district. In a series of tweets, he had shared a number of pictures of the celebration with the jawans. He was seen offering sweets to jawans in one picture, and in other pictures, he was seen saluting alongside Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Northen Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh. On his way back to the from Rajouri, he also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station. In 2018, PM Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

While interacting with our soldiers, I thanked them on behalf of the people of India for their monumental service. Their vigilance and valour keeps our nation safe!



