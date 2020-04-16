PM Modi Dials Bhutanese Counterpart, Assures All Support To Minimise COVID-19 Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on April 16 where the leaders exchanged thoughts on the evolving coronavirus situation. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration for Tshering for leading from the front in the fight against the pandemic.

Exchanged thoughts with @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering on the evolving COVID-19 situation in our region. His Majesty The King and Lyonchhen are leading Bhutan's efforts admirably. India will stand by our close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

Read: PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Impact On Economy In Meeting With FM; 2nd Stimulus Discussed

Both leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 and updated each other on the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects. They also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on March 15 between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Read: Mauritius Prime Minister Thanks PM Modi For 'generous Donation' Of Medical Supplies

India-Bhutan ties

Referring to the timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, PM Modi assured Tshering that India would provide all possible support to Bhutan for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic. In response, the Bhutanese leader thanked PM Modi for leading the anti-COVID coordination at the regional level while fighting the health crisis in a “large and complex” country like India.

Read: Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds Rahul Gandhi's Covid VC; Says PM Modi Must Follow Him

Read: FM Sitharaman Holds Meeting With PM Modi, All Eyes On COVID Stimulus 2.0