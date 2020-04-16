Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds Rahul Gandhi's Covid VC; Says PM Modi Must Follow Him

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday lauded Rahul Gandhi for having a video press conference with the media. Taking to the microblogging site Singh said that Gandhi is doing an unscripted press conference while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always appearing in short scripted videos.

Rahul Gandhi is currently doing what the Prime Minister of India should be doing i.e. participating in a full blown Video press conference taking unscripted questions on way forward. #Covid19 # Lockdown — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 16, 2020

It's is pertinent to mention that in almost all vibrant democracies, the top leadership have given press conferences during this #Covid19 #Lockdown. In India, Rahul Gandhi is doing an unscripted press conference while Narendra Modi is appearing in short scripted videos. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 16, 2020

Rahul Gandhi on Lockdown

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that lockdown is only a 'pause' and not a 'solution,' He suggested the government to increase testing and use it strategically. He claimed that there will be a massive financial backlash after the lockdown ends and the first wave of 'unemployment' will begin. He also said that he would appreciate 'more detailed conversation' between the Prime Minister's office and the state governments. The Wayanad MP added that Covid can not be 'controlled it has to be managed'.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Parties must come together in this situation. Lockdown is in no way a solution to coronavirus. The virus will start its work again after lockdown, to fight the virus testing needs to increase dramatically. We have to start random testing and go ahead to preempt where the virus is going. This fight against Covid-19 has only just begun. To claim victory now would be a big mistake. We have to fight it as we go ahead."

