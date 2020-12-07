PM Modi Dials French Prez Macron, Extends Support In Fight Against Terrorism & Extremism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and expressed his condolences over the recent terror attacks in France. PM Modi assured President Macron of India's support in battling terrorism, extremism and radicalism and also extended an invitation to visit India after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the PMO informed on Monday.

The PMO also stated that the global leaders expressed satisfaction at 'depth and strength' that India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired and agreed to continue working together in the post COVID-era.

"The leaders also discussed other bilateral, regional & global issues of mutual interest, incl improving affordability & accessibility of COVID19 vaccines, post-covid economic recovery, cooperation in Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation& climate change," ANI quoted PMO.

Spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron on the challenges and opportunities presented by the post-COVID world. India stands by France in its fight against terrorism & extremism. The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2020

They expressed satisfaction at depth & strength that India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years &agreed to continue working together in post-COVID era. PM expressed his wish to welcome Pres Macron in India after normalisation of public-health situation: PMO — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

India-France strategic ties

Over the past few years, diplomatic ties between India and France have strengthened as a result of the constant dialogue between the two countries. In September this year, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held discussions with French Defence Minister Florence Parly in a bid to boost defence and security cooperation. The talks between the two were focused on ways to enhance the overall strategic ties between the two countries.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also held delegation-level talks with Parly on his visit to the Ambala air force station for the induction of Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force. India and France had entered a significant partnership with PM Modi's decision to boost the Indian Air Force's arsenal with French-made Rafale jets.

On October 29, PM Modi had extended his support to France and strongly condemned the terrorist attack inside a church in Nice. He had emphasized that India stands with Franch in the fight against terrorism and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The heinous terror attack in Nice last month had resulted in the death of 3 persons. Apart from the three deceased, several others sustained injuries as the assailant attacked people with a bare knife. Prior to this incident, a French teacher was publicly beheaded for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. French President Emmanuel Macron had said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want their future" strongly declaring that France would "not give up its cartoons".

In response to the terror attacks in France, India's Ministry of External Affairs had issued a strong-worded statement in support of France. "Terrorism and the radicalism that gives rise to it are the most chilling form of censorship. They threaten our cherished democratic freedoms and our shared republican ideals. The events of the past week in Paris and Nice have been horrific. India stands by France," Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said.