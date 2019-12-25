US Astronauts Assist NORAD To Track Santa's Delivery Route On Christmas Eve

In a first, the US astronauts have helped the Canadian and American defense agency NORAD to track Santa Claus's international gift delivery route. "We have obtained visual confirmation that Santa is currently traveling south over India," astronaut Andrew Morgan said at 1700 GMT via a video link as he floated at zero-gravity in the International Space Station.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that the ISS was traveling at 17,000 miles (27,000 kilometers) an hour, 250 miles above Earth -- providing "a great vantage point to spot Santa on his annual journey around the world." "NORAD appreciates the support of Colonel Morgan and the ISS team," it added.

Tracking location since 1955

The agency reported that Santa had taken off from the North Pole at 0930 GMT. NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955 when a girl accidentally dialed the misprinted phone number from a department store advertisement in the local newspaper, believing she was calling Santa. The call was connected to Air Defense Command Operation Center where the officer informed the girl he wasn't Santa but assured her that he could track Santa's location on the radar. The officer with his team returned all the calls that night giving out details about Santa's location as he flew across the sky to deliver gifts to children. Since then, NORAD has been reporting Santa's location to millions across the globe with noradsanta.org (click to get live location of Santa) this year live-tracking his present-filled sleigh pulled by nine reindeer. People can also 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak live with NORAD trackers.

"His magical journey around the world has begun," said the organization, which has been following Santa for more than 60 years. "We are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path," added NORAD commander Terrence O'Shaughnessy, in a press release.

