PM Modi Hails Kids Who Showed 'no Signs Of Drowsiness' During Chandrayaan 2's Moon Landing

In his 62nd monthly radio address to the nation – Mann Ki Baat – PM Narendra Modi hailed children for showing no signs of "drowsiness from any angle" on the day when Chandrayaan 2 failed to successfully land a rover on the lunar surface. The PM also hailed the immense enthusiasm and fervor among children present at the space centre on that day.

On September 7, India attempted to make a soft landing on to the lunar surface. However, lander Vikram missed the primary landing site and went for the second. The visuals went missing henceforth.

"When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm and fervor on the part of the children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle. In a way, they kept awake throughout the night. One can never forget their inquisitiveness when it came to Science, Technology and Innovation," PM Modi said.

Take interest in science

PM Modi also asked students and the teaching fraternity to seek greater interest in Science and Technology and organise tours to satellite launch sites like Sriharikota. He mentioned ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) 'Yuvika' programme which invites school students to visit different centres of the company and learn about Space science.

"Children and the youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science & Technology. Record satellite launches into space, new records, new missions fills up every Indian heart with a sense of pride," PM Modi said.

PM urges students' tour of Sriharikota

PM Modi also highlighted ISRO's initiative to allow the public to visit the rocket launch site at Sriharikota to witness space launches. "A visitors’ gallery has been erected, large enough to seat 10,000 people. Online booking is also possible through a link provided on ISRO’s website. I am told that many schools are arranging a tour for their students to show them rocket launching and motivate them. I urge the principals and teachers of all schools that they should avail of this benefit in times to come."

