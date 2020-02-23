PM Modi Looking Forward To Welcoming US Pres Trump, Calls Namaste Trump 'historic'

As United States President Donald Trump is all set to visit India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to Twitter to welcome him. On Sunday, sharing a video posted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's showing Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit, he said that India is looking forward to welcoming him. He also said that it is an honour for him and it will be a historic programme at Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi will hold a mega event "Namaste Trump" at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium on February 24. The video has clips of people suggesting Trump have a different kind of dishes in Ahmedabad and explaining how the visit will be a landmark for Indo-US ties.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

