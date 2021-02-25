PM Modi Hails TN's Contribution To Industrial Growth, Highlights Centre's Trade Measures

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects related to VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi. Addressing people in Coimbatore, PM Modi said that that the BJP government is beginning several development projects in the city that will benefit the people of Tamil Nadu. PM Modi asserted that along with its glorious history sea trade, now the state is making "a major contribution to India’s industrial growth".

In the event, PM Modi said, "Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India’s industrial growth. One of the basic needs for the industry to grow is a continuous power supply. Today I am happy to dedicate to the nation two major power projects and lay the foundation for one more power project. Today, we begin many development works that will benefit Coimbatore and entire Tamil Nadu."

Setting up VOC Port in Coimbatore

Recalling the efforts of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, Pm Modi said, "I am reminded words of the great Thiruvalluvar, who said that farmers are the ones who truly live and all others live because of them, worshipping them. I am happy to launch various projects related to VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port, Tuticorin. We recall the efforts of great freedom fighters VOC. His vision for the vibrant Indian shipping industry and maritime development inspire us greatly. The projects launched today will further strengthen cargo handling of the port. It will even support green port initiative. Apart from this, we will take further steps to make the port into a big transhipment port in the east. Whenever ports are more efficient, it contributes to India being Atmanirbhar and a global hub for trade as well as logistics."

Narendra Modi, during his visit to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, also informed that the Government of India has brought about 575 projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore for the implementation during the period of 2015-2035. Modi said, "The Government of India’s commitment to port-led development can be seen through the Sagarmala scheme. About 575 projects at a total cost of over Rs 6 lakh crores have been identified for implementation during the 2015-2035 period. These works cover ports modernisation, new port development, port connectivity enhancement and coastal community development."

PM inaugurated 4,144 tenements during the Coimbatore rally

Focusing on sustainable development, PM further briefed that the VOC Port is grid-connected with the 500KW solar power plant on the rooftop. He said, "It makes me happy that VOC Port has taken up grid-connected 5 MW ground-based solar power plant at a cost of Rs 20 crores." Prime Minister also mentioned the work done under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said that that providing shelter is the best way to ensure the dignity of an individual. Modi briefed, "One of the ways to provide dignity is to provide shelter to everyone. To give wings to the dreams and aspirations of people, PM Awas Yojana was started. It is my privilege to inaugurate 4,144 tenements. They are built in several areas. The cost of this project is Rs 332 crore. These houses will be handed over to those who never had a roof over their heads even after 70 years of Independence."

