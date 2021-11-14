PM Modi Hails Tripura For Development, Says 'nation Has Fixed A New Approach'

Lauding Tripura over its development in the past few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the State government and the people for taking Tripura it to new heights. While PM Modi on Sunday was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, he distributed over Rs 700 crore to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura.

PM Modi in his address further said that Tripura is far away from poverty as the State government is working with full force regarding the development of the Northeastern state. He said, "Tripura has shown how new systems can be created in a limited time. Earlier, there was no talk without commission or corruption in the state, but with the government's schemes, benefits are reaching their accounts."

"Policies are now made collectively by Agartala and Delhi for the development of Tripura and as a part of it, 50,000 families in Tripura has received have been given pucca houses under PM Awas Yojana", said PM. Further, speaking on a new approach adopted by the country, PM Modi said that the policies which were earlier formed behind closed doors are now formed according to the needs of the regions. "The nation has fixed a new approach", he added.

अब अगरतला और दिल्ली दोनों एक साथ मिलकर त्रिपुरा के विकास के लिए नीतियां बनाते हैं और परिणाम लेकर आते हैं।



बीते चार वर्षों में त्रिपुरा के गावों में करीब 50 हजार परिवारों को पीएम आआवस योजना के तहत पक्के घर बनाकर दिए जा चुके हैं।



PM Modi while speaking about the self-help groups in the state, said that the women have been connected to the banking system through the Jan Dhan accounts. While earlier every self-help group used to get loans of Rs 10 lakhs without guarantee, now it has increased to Rs 20 lakhs, added PM Modi.

PM Modi transfers 1st installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred first installment of the flagship programme -- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) -- to the beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday. According to the information provided by the Prime Minister's Office, the 1st installment of more than Rs 700 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries on the day.

Image: PTI/Twitter/BJP4India