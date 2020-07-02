Congress Claims 'travel To Become Costlier' As Railways Allows Privatisation Upto 5%

Quick links:
Reacting to privatisation of Indian Railways, Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the move stating that by privatisation of 109 trains will make travel costly. He added that privatisation of railways would not cure its inefficiency and would add to the poor's burden under severe financial crisis. He also said that the Centre should reconsider this decision as national asset rails should not be privatised in such an audacious manner.
Now the govt is in a desperate mood to sell a great chunk of one of our largest national asset #IndianRailways , privatization can not be construed as a panacea of railways malady, it is the inefficiency of the railways itself.— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 1, 2020
Earlier in the day, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav announced that private train operations are likely to begin by April 2023, all coaches will be procured under Make in India policy. He said that train sets have to be brought by private operators and maintained by them and if any performance indicators are not met by private players in passenger train operations they will be penalised. Moreover, he added that private participation in passenger train operations will only be 5 per cent of the total operations of Railways and will result in a quantum jump in technology, higher speeds.
