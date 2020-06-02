PM Modi Touts Music, Art & Culture's Role Against Covid-time Stress; Addresses SPIC MACAY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) via video conferencing and stated that even under these trying circumstances, the spirit of the musicians remained undeterred and that the theme of the convention is focusing on how to alleviate the stress amongst the youth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi lauds musicians

पूरी दुनिया में CORONA बीमारी के कारण जो तनाव है, लोगों में जो डर और दुविधा है, उसे संगीत और कला के माध्यम से कैसे दूर किया जाए, यही आपने इस साल के कार्यक्रम की theme भी रखी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 1, 2020

PM Modi recalled how historically music played an inspiring and a cohesive role in times of war and crisis. He remarked how poets, singers and artists always scripted songs and music to bring the valour out of people in such times. Prime Minister said that even now, in such trying times when the world is fighting an invisible enemy, the singers, lyricists, and artists are scripting lines and singing songs that would increase the confidence of the people.

He lauded new elements in the SPIC MACAY convention like nature walk, heritage walk, literature and holistic food along with Yoga and Naad Yoga. Elaborating on Naad Yoga, he said in India, Naad is considered to be the basis of music and also as the basis of the energy in self. He said that this Naad reaches its crescendo or Brahmnaad when "we regulate our inner energy through yoga and music".

Rising above the boundaries of states and languages, today music is also strengthening the ideal of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' more than ever, he said.

He appreciated the fact that people are giving new messages on social media through their creativity, furthering the country's campaign against Corona. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that this convention will also give a new direction to in our fight against the coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)