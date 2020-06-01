CII Annual Session: PM Narendra Modi To Deliver His Vision On 'Getting Growth Back'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his vision on ‘Getting Growth Back’ with India Inc during an address at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday. To elicit strategic responses to a changing India within a complex global environment, The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organizing its Annual Session 2020 with the theme “Getting Growth Back”, on 2 June 2020 over a virtual platform.

The Prime Minister's address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid lockdown.

The CII, which is an industry association in India, works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes. This year, the CII completes 125 years of its journey while India is facing a challenging situation due to the coronavirus crisis. Against this background, CII's Annual Session 2020 is being organised with the theme 'Getting Growth Back' on June 2.

The session will focus on the rapid changes across multiple dimensions that are sweeping across the world as well as in India and how these would impact the Indian industry. It would work towards evolving strategies for crisis management for the nation and for businesses.

The outbreak and rapid transmission of the COVID19 have wreaked massive damage across global economies and is redefining the way economies will operate going-forward till a cure is invented. Governments across the globe including India have undertaken measures to tackle the impact of COVID19 and alleviate a potential economic and humanitarian crisis, post a strict lockdown of the economies.

With over 10,000 members, from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and with 68 offices including 9 centres of excellence and 11 overseas offices as well as institutional partnerships with 394 counterpart organisation in 133 countries, CII serves as a reference point for Indian Industry and the International Business Community. The Annual Session will see the participation of global thought leaders, strategists, policy-makers, industry leaders and media to discuss and deliberate on the strategic options ahead for the Indian economy.

