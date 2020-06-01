'Violence, Abuse & Rude Behaviour Against Frontline Warriors Won't Be Tolerated': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the attacks on front line workers who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. PM Modi affirmed that violence, abuse and rude behavior against the frontline warriors will not be accepted. He also asserted that steps have been taken to protect the frontline warriors, while addressing the Silver Jubilee celebration of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

"Those working on front lines, performing their duties- be it doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and others are subjected to violence. I want to state it clearly violence, abuse and rude behaviour is not acceptable", Prime Minster Narendra Modi said. His government had earlier taken steps towards this end.

I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable: PM Narendra Modi

While speaking on the 25th anniversary of the university, PM Modi said that this period of time for the medical workers was of special global significance since the entire world was battling the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking both 'cure and care' from the healthcare professionals.

"Had it not been for the global pandemic, I would've loved to be with you all in Bengaluru to mark this day. At such a time, the world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you," said PM Modi.

"At present, the world is facing its biggest crisis since World War 2. A post-Covid world will be different. Today the world is looking up with hope and gratitude to the medical community. Corona warriors are like soldiers with a uniform," he added.

'Invisible Vs Invincible'

PM Modi further remarked that while the virus may be an 'invisible enemy', the country's medical workers were 'invincible'. "The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win. Now the world must unite and focus on humanity-centric development and advancement. The nation will work towards making healthcare better now more than ever," said PM Modi.

