The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Lauds Prasoon Joshi & Others For Supporting Janta Curfew, Calls It 'emphatic'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet lauded Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Prasoon Joshi, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan for extending their support

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet lauded Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Prasoon Joshi, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan for extending their support towards 'Stay At Home Sunday'. Calling the move 'emphatic', PM informed that several eminent personalities are 'encouraging' the Janta Curfew. 

READ: Deepika Padukone, Kajol & Others Join B-town Bandwagon To Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister lauds Bollywood biggies 

Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and a few others endorsed the 'Janta Curfew' initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing everyone to stay indoors and observe the curfew. The curfew began on Sunday at 7 am and will run throughout 9 in the night.

Deepika Padukone posted a comment saying that not only would she follow Janta curfew in its letter and spirit, she would also step out at 5 pm to express her appreciation to the medical fraternity for their untiring work in dangerous times.

Aamir Khan too took to Twitter to pledge support for Janta curfew and requested others to do the same. In his tweet, Aamir Khan asked everyone to stay at home "until such time as things settle down". He also called on people to pray for the safety of those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to healthcare workers. Earlier, PM Modi had similarly called on Indians to express their gratitude for them by clapping and banging plates from their balconies.

READ:  Are Mumbai Local Trains Working During Janta Curfew? Here's An Update On Services

READ: Aamir Khan's Reply To Kareena Kapoor's 'pillow' Post Shows Their Close Camaraderie

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 180
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
Mumbai
MUMBAI LOCALS SUSPENDED
Ravi Shankar
OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE CREATIVITY