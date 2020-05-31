'I Praise Them Wholeheartedly': PM Modi To People Who Have 'sacrificed For Covid Service'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, praised those who are working tirelessly and selflessly for the people amid the Coronavirus crisis. PM Modi said that in many previous occasions, he had praised Doctors, Policemen, Journalists and others in the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 but there are innumerable people who have sacrificed everything in service of others.

'I praise them wholeheartedly'

Citing examples of such people, PM Modi said, "One such gentleman is Mr C Mohan from Tamil Nadu. He runs a salon in Madurai. He had saved Rs 5 lakhs for the education of his daughter but he spent his life savings to help the needy and the poor. Similarly, Mr Gautam Das, who is a cart-puller in Agartala is buying Dal and Rice every day from his earnings to feed the poor."

PM Modi added, "I have come across a similar example from Pathankot, Punjab where Raju, a divyang, distributed about 3000 masks from his meagre capital and also arranged ration for about 100 distressed families. From various parts of India, we are getting innumerable stories about the work done by women self-help groups. Every day we are hearing and watching so many examples. I respect them and praise them wholeheartedly."

'We need to be even more vigilant'

In the 65th edition of his show, PM Modi said that people should stay vigilant and it is important to be even more careful now as a major part of our economy has opened up. He said, "When I spoke to you last time then passenger trains, air services, buses were not operational but this time curbs have been lifted. Shramik special trains are running, other special trains have also resumed."

"With all due precautions, passenger flights have resumed. Gradually industrial activities are rebooting. It means a large chunk of the economy has now opened up. Now, we need to be even more vigilant. Be it maintaining a distance of six feet, wearing of masks, staying home as far as possible. We must follow all these precautions without slightest laxity," he said.

"In the country, the battle against corona is being fought strongly with collective efforts. Looking at the world we realise how big is the achievements of Indians," the Prime Minister added. On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

