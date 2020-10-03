'MEA Should Invite Global Universities To Conduct Studies On Atal Tunnel': PM Modi

During his address at the inauguration ceremony of the Atal Tunnel on October 3, PM Modi said that the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) should invite global universities to study the world's longest high-altitude tunnel. Speaking about the marvellous engineering of the tunnel at Rohtang Pass, he said that the world should know what India can pull off despite limited resources and space. The Atal tunnel is named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

People of MEA should invite global universities and do case studies on this tunnel, which is the world's longest at this height.



The world should know about India's engineering marvel and things we can pull off even in limited resources and space: PM

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel

The Atal Tunnel took nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception in 2000 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with its foundation stone laying in 2002. It was previously referred to as Rohtang Tunnel, however, PM Modi led government in December 2019 decided to name it Atal Tunnel in memory of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Chief Ministers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Atal Tunnel is very crucial for India from many perspectives. Being 9.02 km long, it will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by nearly 46 Kms, in turn reducing 4 to 5 hours of travel time. The tunnel will have all-weather connectivity between Manali and Lahaul- Spiti valley which was earlier cut off for six months of the year due to heavy snowfall. "Atal Tunnel will give power to India's border infrastructure", said PM Modi.

To ensure safety, the Atal Tunnel has entry barriers at both portals (north and south), telephone connections at every 150 metres, fire hydrant systems at every 60 metres, evacuation lighting, air quality monitoring every 1 km and exit signs at every 25 metres, emergency exit at every 500 metres and broadcasting system and automatic incident detection system with CCTV cameras every 250 metres. The Atal Tunnel will also hold significance from a strategic point of view as it will bring the areas along with LAC closer and accessible through our the year. Atal Tunnel is built at a cost of about Rs 3,300 crore. BRO (Border Roads Organisation) informed that it had to overcome a number of challenges including weather, terrain and geological constraints to build the tunnel.

