Himachal Pradesh: Govt Issues SOP For Religious Places Set To Open From Sept 10

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for religious places set to open from September 10. As per the guidelines, no physical offerings like prasad, distribution or sprinkling of holy water will be allowed inside religious places.

Touching statues, idols and holy books is also prohibited. Separate entry and exit for devotees will be arranged while maintaining a physical distance of minimum six feet at all times, the three-page SOP stated.

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises. Masks are compulsory for all the visitors and they must wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the places of worship. Shoes and other footwear should be preferably taken off inside their own vehicles and the floors should be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

In case of a suspected or confirmed Coronavirus case, the person should be isolated in a separate room till he or she is examined by a competent doctor. The premises will be disinfected if the person is found positive for COVID-19, the SOPs added. Furthermore, physical distance should be maintained while preparing and distributing langars at religious places.

People who are above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home, it said.

Religious places in Himachal Pradesh, like other states, were closed for the general public since March 16 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Four more persons died of COVID-91 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to while 188 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 7,019. One death each was reported from Una, Kangra. Solan and Mandi, the state’s health bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,978. Meanwhile, 21 patients recovered from the infection -- ten in Kangra, five each in Una and Chamba and one in Hamirpur. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,941, Dhiman said, adding that 45 patients have migrated out of the state.

