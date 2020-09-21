PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh On Oct 3: CM Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manali on October 3 for the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel, revealed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday. Addressing a press briefing, the Himachal Pradesh CM announced that the PM was also likely to visit Lahaul-Spiti thereafter, according to the proposed plan. A rally is also under discussion however, it has not been finalised yet.

The Atal tunnel is located in Sissu or Keylong in Lahaul. The Prime Minister is expected to flag-off a bus through the tunnel during the inauguration ceremony. According to the Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda, the first passengers in the bus would be senior citizens of the region as a mark of respect to the locals of the tribal district.

Read: Bollywood Actresses ‘D’, ‘K’ Talk ‘maal, Hash’ On WhatsApp With Jaya Saha, Read Full Text

Read: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 9 Highway Projects On Sept 21 In Poll Bound Bihar

About Atal Tunnel

Being inaugurated after 20 years since it was first announced, the Rohtang tunnel has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee had first announced the project back on June 3, 2000, after which the project faced several challenges owing to the sensitive terrain of the region.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) the 9.2-km tunnel is the world’s longest tunnel situated above an altitude of 3,000 metres. It is also said to reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by nearly 46 Kms which amounts to 4.5 hours.

The Atal tunnel is also said to open up new opportunities for tourism in the tribal district.

PM to inaugurate 9 highway projects in Bihar

On Sunday the PM had announced that he would soon lay the foundation stone of 9 highway projects and inaugurate the Ghar Tak Fibre project in the poll-bound Bihar, stating that Bihar is going to take important steps towards a digital revolution. The nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometres at a cost of Rs 14,258 crore. These projects will enhance better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth in and around the state and will further improve the movement of people and goods, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Read: PM Modi To Launch Ghar Tak Fibre Project In Bihar, Says 'step Towards Digital Revolution'

Read: Post Passage Of Bills, PM Modi Reassures Farmers On MSP System & Government Procurement