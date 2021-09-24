Along the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japan counterpart Suga Yoshihide in Washington DC on Thursday. During the interaction, the two Prime Ministers discussed the multi-faceted relationship between India and Japan and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi thanked PM Suga for his personal commitment and leadership in furthering the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the last few years, both as a Prime Minister and as a Chief Cabinet Secretary earlier. He also congratulated PM Suga for successfully hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games in the midst of a global pandemic.

"They reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence equipment and technologies. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the increasing economic engagement between the two countries," the official statement by the PMO read.

India-Japan discuss bilateral development projects

Along with discussing bilateral ties, India and Japan also welcomed economic engagement between the two countries including the launch of the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) between India, Japan and Australia and the need to develop the same partnerships in manufacturing, MSME and skill development. Developmental projects in India’s North Eastern Region under the India-Japan Act East Forum were also discussed.

"They highlighted the increasing importance of digital technologies and in this regard positively evaluated the progress in the India-Japan Digital Partnership, especially in start-ups. They exchanged views on further collaboration in various emerging technologies. Discussions also took place on climate change issues and green energy transition, and the potential for Japanese collaboration with India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission," the release stated.

After the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and stated that Japan is one of India’s most valued partners. He revealed that he had held an excellent meeting with PM Yoshihide Suga which would further boost cooperation between the two nations.