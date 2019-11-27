Japan MPs' Disaster Helmet Drill Sparks Twitter Debate

A disaster helmet drill performed by Japan's ministers has become a hot topic for Twitter users who are literally debating over the behavior of the ministers that were caught on camera. The lawmakers were spotted giggling during a drill this week to practice the use of disaster prevention helmets, at least one of which was put on backward. Netizens pointed out that they were making fun matters concerning life and death. Finance Minister Taro Aso was seen in a light mood after donning the helmet in the video. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's grin also did not go well with the netizens Though there were detailed instructions provided on how they were required to wear the helmets, at least one parliamentarian put his on back-to-front and others sought help to wear it. Take a look at the video.

Earthquake drill with foldable helmets for Japan's lawmakers. My favourite video of the day so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/eIgE9HSxUL — Juris (@JurisAbramenko) November 27, 2019

Second disaster drill in parliament

Tadamori Oshima, the lower house speaker said at the end of November 26's session that no one knows what a disaster will be like. She added that she wishes that everyone stays alert while wearing one of the white helmets with gray chinstraps that are reminiscent of traditional samurai headgear. It was the second time such a drill was conducted in the Parliament after it was first introduced in 2017. The drills are conducted in order to avert threats like earthquake as Japan falls in the seismic zone and is an earthquake-prone area. Schools and institutions often carry out such safety drills. In March 2011, a quake of magnitude 9.0 in March 2011 caused a massive tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people and triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Twitter users divided

Twitter users were split after seeing the video of the parliamentarians and some called the lawmakers’ levity off-key. A user noted: "The Speaker (of the lower house) was talking about being alert, but others were laughing”. Likewise, another pointed out: “Before protecting themselves, they should protect people’s lives,” complained another. Yet there were others who took the lawmakers' reactions on a lighter note. A twitter user wrote: “Mr. Aso’s and Mr. Motegi’s smiling faces are charming".

