'India Passing Through A Crucial Moment In History,' Says VP As PM Modi Meets President

Amid border tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met President Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he briefed him regarding the issues of national and international importance. PM's visit to the President comes days after he addressed the Indian troops at Nimu base in Ladakh on Friday.

During his surprise visit to Ladakh, PM Modi not only visited a forward location in Nimu at a height of 11,000 feet but also the hospital where several soldiers injured in the Galwan clash are recuperating. On this occasion, the PM observed that the bravery shown by the soldiers in the Galwan clash had showcased India's strength to the entire world.

Addressing the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP in Nimu, PM Modi asserted that the country's resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat was strengthened by the sacrifice, valour and resolve of its soldiers who defended the country. He opined that the people were relaxed as the country's security was in such capable hands, and also called out China's expansionism without naming it explicitly in a message that resounded in the region.

'Must remain resolute': VP

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his address on Sunday on the occasion of Guru Purnima reaffirmed PM Modi's resolve for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' amid the India-China tensions, saying that the country must remain "resolute" against all the external and internal challenges thrown at it. "India is passing through a crucial moment in history. We are faced with a number of internal and external challenges. But we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us," said the Vice President.

