Congress Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Rollback On Tax Levied On Forces' Disability Pensions

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to PM Modi asking him to roll back the tax levied on the disability pension of the forces in the light of the multiple army personnel that were left injured post the violent Galwan valley clashes.

Lauding PM's visit to the Army hospital in Leh, he spoke about how many of the Indian soldiers were still recuperating from their injuries post the June 15 face-off. The Congress leader stated that while 20 soldiers had attained martyrdom, there was still uncertainty around those injured and whether they would be able to recover from their illness completely, adding that some of them might, god forbid, become disabled.

"In future how would those disabled army personals earn and run the livelihoods? Disability pension comes as succour to those brave soldiers," he said in the letter.

Stressing on the need to review the decision of the imposition of tax on their disability pension, he added that a rollback on tax was necessary for disability pensions across the armed forces including Army, Navy, and Air Force.

PM Modi visits injured jawans

After addressing the Indian troops at Nimu base in Ladakh, PM Modi on Friday visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour. Moreover, he added the entire world was analysing their feat and saluted the jawans' mothers too.

"My 130 crore citizens are proud of your valour and your bravery inspires us for a very long time. In the current situation in the world, there is discussion of the feats of India's brave soldiers. The world is analysing your valour, the heights of your sacrifice, the extent of your dedication," he said.

He added, "I have come here to only salute you. By seeing you, I gain inspiration to make India self-reliant and remember that 'India has never bowed to any nation, nor will it do so'. I am able to say such words due to valiant soldiers like you. I bow to you and the brave mothers who bore such warriors and gave them to protect the nation. Any praise of such brave mothers is less. I hope you all a speedy recovery and hope you rejoin duty soon."

(With Agency Inputs)