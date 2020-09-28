PM Modi Leads Tributes For Bhagat Singh; CMs Hail The Revolutionary On 113th Anniversary

On the 113th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote that the countrymen will continue to be inspired by the heroic son of India. While addressing the nation on his 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', he had said that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a mighty scholar and thinker who understood the importance of teamwork.

मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर शहीद भगत सिंह की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वीरता और पराक्रम की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/LMy2Mlpkol — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

READ | As YRF Marks 50 Years On Yash Chopra's Birth Anniversary, Aditya Chopra Pens Moving Note

Veer Bhagat Singh Jayanti: Leaders pay tributes

Union Home Minister Amir Shah on September 29 paid tributes to Veer Bhagat Sigh. He expressed his gratitude to the legendary freedom fighter for giving a new direction to India's struggle for freedom and making huge sacrifices for the country. Amit Shah wrote, "He will always be a source of inspiration for all of us''.

अपने परिवर्तनकारी विचारों व अद्वितीय त्याग से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई दिशा देने वाले और देश के युवाओं में स्वाधीनता के संकल्प को जागृत करने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह जी के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन।



भगत सिंह जी युगों-युगों तक हम सभी देशवासियों के प्रेरणा के अक्षुण स्त्रोत रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Zlj7KU2TIK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2020

Political leaders including Mamta Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot, Sarbananda Sonowal, Naveen Patnaik, M. Venkaiah Naidu along with many others also took to Twitter to pay tributes on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. Besides the political leaders, celebrities from the entertainment industries also paid tributes to the freedom fighter. Take a look at the tributes posted by the leaders on Twitter.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Bhagat Singh, the beloved son of Bharatmata, a patriot who sacrificed his life for the country at the age of 23, I pay tribute to the memory of that hero. When you hear their name and see their appearance, your mind is filled with patriotism," tweeted the Vice President of India.

Remembering great social reformer & educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary. He was a pioneer for Bangla language & drafted primer Barnaparichay. Also known as 'Dayar Sagar', he fought for widow remarriage, banning child marriage & polygamy. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. The country will never forget his supreme sacrifice for our independence. His valour, sacrifice and love for motherland will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/Ugtrpl1lhA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 28, 2020

My humble tributes to Shaheed e Azam #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. He was an epitome of courage and patriotism. His valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to do our utmost for the Nation. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2020

Heartfelt tributes to one of the India's iconic freedom fighters Shaheed #BhagatSingh on his birth anniversary.



He was an epitome of bravery & sacrifice and his ideals will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/5mTTjPYRE2 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 28, 2020

READ | PM Modi & Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen To Hold Virtual Bilateral Summit Today

Amar Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh

On September 28, 1907, Veer Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Lyallpur district of undivided Punjab province. He was an Indian socialist revolutionary who was executed at the age of 23. Shaheed Bhagat Singh played a very important role in India's struggle for Independence, which hasn't been given appropriate consideration, some say. He was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

READ | Delhi Assembly Celebrates Birth Anniversaries Of Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

READ | Northeast Can Become Major Centre Of Tourism: HM Amit Shah