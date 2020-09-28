PM Modi & Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen To Hold Virtual Bilateral Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be participating in a virtual bilateral summit on September 28. As per the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders will comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship of the two countries and also give a broad political direction for a deepened collaborative partnership on key issues with mutual interest. This bilateral summit will be the first-ever stand-alone virtual meet of PM Modi with any European leader.

India and Denmark relations

India and Denmark share 400 years of rich historical linkage and over 70 years of diplomatic relations. the latter had been an important development partner to India during its White Revolution and in the growth of wind energy. There are over 5,000 Indians working in major Danish companies and around 20 Indian IT companies have been present in Denmark since decades contributing to the Danish economy. More than 30,000 Indian IT professionals are working for major Danish companies to develop the latest products and services.

Well-established Danish companies such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Vestas, LM Wind, Novozymes, Rockwool and Haldor Topsoe have their factories and manufacturing plants in India under the "Make in India' scheme. Apart from this, India and Denmark are also fighting climate change collectively by exporting wind turbines, enzymes, etc. Danish companies like Babcock and Wilcox have set up paddy the first waste-to-energy facilities in Haryana and Punjab to fight air pollution.

In a project worth USD 2.5 billion, Danish companies RAMBOLL & COWL are working to design a Trans-Harbour Sea-Link in Mumbai, which will link Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Commerce signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Denmark's Danish Patent and Trademark Office in the field of intellectual property cooperation. This MoU aims to strengthen "IP co-operation between the two nations by the exchange of best practices, experiences and other outreach activities. The memorandum signed will also focus on the exchange of information and best practises on processes for disposal for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and geographical Indication."

India exports textiles, linens, home linens, etc worth over USD 250 million to Denmark. Maersk transport around 19 per cent of India's containers and one-third of its reefers to the world. This enables the export of seafood, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals globally. This virtual bilateral summit with Mette Frederiksen will be PM Modi's fourth meet with any global leader amid COVID-19. Earlier, he had virtual meets with leaders of Australia, EU and Sri Lanka.

(With ANI inputs)

Image credits: AP