Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights The Himayat Skill Program And How It Has Helped Many

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his 60th edition of Mann Ki Baat highlighted the initiative taken by the ‘Himayat Programme’ in the Union territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. PM Modi said that this programme was a perfect example of great synergy between the government, training partners, job providing companies and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Himayat Programme'

During his address, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, it is very important for all of us, that the citizens of our country become self-reliant and live their lives with dignity. I would like to discuss one such initiative that has caught my attention and that is the ‘Himayat Programme’ of Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh." "The ‘Himayat Programme’ is actually associated with skill development and employment. In this programme, teenagers and youth from 15 to 35 years of age, those denizens of Jammu and Kashmir whose studies, for some reason, could not be completed, who had to leave school and college midstream are associated."

"My dear countrymen, it would gladden you that under the aegis of this programme, during the last two years, eighteen thousand youths, have been trained in seventy-seven different trades. Out of these, around five thousand people are working somewhere or the other, and many have moved towards self-employment. The success stories of lives which have changed under the aegis of the ‘Himayat Programme’, truly touch the heart!" he added.

'This program has given newfound confidence to youths'

Further giving examples of the youths benefiting from the program PM Modi said, "Parveen Fatima has become a Supervisor-cum-Coordinator following promotion in a Garment Unit in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. Until a year ago, she was living in a small village in Kargil. At present, her life has undergone a major change, she has become confident - she has become self-reliant and has also brought an opportunity for prosperity for her entire family."

"Like Parveen Fatima, the ‘Himayat Programme’ has changed the fate of other daughters and residents of Leh-Ladakh region and all of them are working in the same firm in Tamil Nadu today," PM Modi said. "Similarly, the ‘Himayat Programme’ came as a boon for Fiyaz Ahmed of Doda district. Fiaz passed the 12th class examination in 2012, but due to an illness, he could not continue his studies."

"Fiyaz battled heart disease for two years. Meanwhile, one of his brothers and a sister also died. In a way, his family was overwhelmed by trials and tribulations! Eventually, he was helped by the ‘Himayat Programme’."

"He received training in ITES i.e. ‘Information Technology Enabled Services' under the aegis of the ‘Himayat Programme’ and today he is employed in Punjab. Fiyaz Ahmed's graduate studies, which he continued simultaneously with his training under the ‘Himayat Programme’, is also nearing completion..." PM Modi said.

"There are many examples of talented youth who have become symbols of change in Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting from 'Himayat Mission'. The ‘Himayat Programme’ is a perfect example of great synergy between the government, training partners, job providing companies and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This program has given newfound confidence to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and shown them a way to forge ahead," he added.

