Celina Jaitly Responds To A User Who Called 'Arun Jaitley' Her Father

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide, debates and conversations around 'nepotism' saw a rise in the Indian film industry. Celina Jaitly, who recently made a comeback with 'Season's Greeting' in a conversation with a leading daily said that she quit films because she was tired and 'exhausted' seeing the difficulties of an outsider to get roles.

A user on Twitter reacted and said that she could have used her 'father Arun Jaitley's name to get films'. To this, Celina wrote, "My fathers name was COLONEL VK JAITLY not late shree @arunjaitley. My father was an infantryman and a war hero who ultimately succumbed to degeneration of war time injuries." [sic]

Talking about the demise of Sushan Singh Rajut, she called it a tremendous loss. Sharing grief on the death of the actor, she told in an interview that it was unfortunate and shocking because it was a loss of such great talent. She further added that Sushant was a talented artist who probably in the future would have won India’s first Oscar. She added that she would never get to know what capabilities someone like Sushant would have brought to the table.

On the professional front

Celina Jaitley made a comeback with Season's Greetings on Zee 5 that released on April 15. A tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The movie also stars Lillette Dubey and marks a debut of Kumar Sanu's son Jaan.

